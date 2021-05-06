ajc logo
X

Clayton County Schools to discuss social, emotional learning

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley to discuss social-emotional learning at virtual meeting.
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley to discuss social-emotional learning at virtual meeting.

Credit: contributed

Credit: contributed

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County School leaders will tackle social-emotional learning during a virtual meeting next week.

The district said Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley along with Deputy Superintendent for School Leadership and Improvement Ralph Simpson will address how the school system is handling the subject at 6 p.m. May 13.

Gloria Duncan, Director of Professional Learning, will also address the district’s SEL Initiative. The event also will feature guest speaker Kristen Hopkins, author of “Dangers of the Mind,” a book on social-emotional learning.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top