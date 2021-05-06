Clayton County Schools to discuss social, emotional learning

Clayton County School leaders will tackle social-emotional learning during a virtual meeting next week.
The district said Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley along with Deputy Superintendent for School Leadership and Improvement Ralph Simpson will address how the school system is handling the subject at 6 p.m. May 13.
Gloria Duncan, Director of Professional Learning, will also address the district’s SEL Initiative. The event also will feature guest speaker Kristen Hopkins, author of “Dangers of the Mind,” a book on social-emotional learning.