Clayton County Schools to celebrate top staffers during virtual ceremony

Clayton County Schools to celebrate top staffers today in virtual ceremony.

Clayton County Schools to celebrate top staffers today in virtual ceremony.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools will celebrate its top staffers of the year today in a celebration dubbed “Evening with the Stars.”

The virtual event is set for 7 p.m. and will stream on the district’s YouTube channel. The emcees will be Monica Kaufman-Pearson, the former longtime anchor of WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News, and Ralph Simpson, deputy superintendent of school leadership and improvement for Clayton County Public Schools.

Sharicka Reddick, a teacher at Jonesboro Middle School, has been named “teacher of the year,” while Jamilah Hud-Kirk, the principal of Fountain Elementary School, has been named “principal of the year.”

Regina Wallace, the district’s K-12 social studies coordinator, has been named the “support leader of the year” while the “support professional of the year (certified)” is Clarisse Frazier, a Title I academic coach at Charles Drew High School. Sabrina Stewart, a student engagement specialist at Lovejoy High School, has been named “support professional of the year (classified).”

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

