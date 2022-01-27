Clayton County Schools to celebrate top staffers during virtual ceremony

Clayton County Schools will celebrate its top staffers of the year today in a celebration dubbed “Evening with the Stars.”
The virtual event is set for 7 p.m. and will stream on the district’s YouTube channel. The emcees will be Monica Kaufman-Pearson, the former longtime anchor of WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News, and Ralph Simpson, deputy superintendent of school leadership and improvement for Clayton County Public Schools.
Sharicka Reddick, a teacher at Jonesboro Middle School, has been named “teacher of the year,” while Jamilah Hud-Kirk, the principal of Fountain Elementary School, has been named “principal of the year.”
Regina Wallace, the district’s K-12 social studies coordinator, has been named the “support leader of the year” while the “support professional of the year (certified)” is Clarisse Frazier, a Title I academic coach at Charles Drew High School. Sabrina Stewart, a student engagement specialist at Lovejoy High School, has been named “support professional of the year (classified).”
About the Author