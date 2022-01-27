Clayton County Schools to celebrate top staffers during virtual ceremony

The virtual event is set for 7 p.m. and will stream on the district’s YouTube channel. The emcees will be Monica Kaufman-Pearson, the former longtime anchor of WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News, and Ralph Simpson, deputy superintendent of school leadership and improvement for Clayton County Public Schools.

Sharicka Reddick, a teacher at Jonesboro Middle School, has been named “teacher of the year,” while Jamilah Hud-Kirk, the principal of Fountain Elementary School, has been named “principal of the year.”