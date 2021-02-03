X

Clayton County Schools to address social-emotional learning in fireside chat

Local News
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County Schools will address how to handle social-emotional learning during a pandemic during a fireside chat Feb. 11.

Angela Duckworth and Ethan Kross will lead a discussion on discuss how students and parents can deal with stress as the nation navigates the impact of COVID-19, including learning remotely. They also will share strategies to help adults support students’ emotional well-being.

Duckworth is founder and CEO of Character Lab, a nonprofit that connects researchers with educators to examine techniques to provide social, emotional and physical well-being for young people.

Ross is a professor of psychology and management at the University of Michigan and director of the schools’ Emotion & Self Control Laboratory.

The virtual meeting will be at 6 p.m. and accessed at https://clayton.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0v4DoiIvpCosqNw

