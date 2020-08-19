Clayton County Schools superintendent to launch podcast

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley is taking to the internet to talk about education and issues important to the south metro Atlanta community.
The district on Tuesday said Beasley will launch a podcast dubbed “Be Inspired with Beasley: A Podcast for Clayton County!” in September. The podcast will tackle education and real-world issues relative to the school system, students and Clayton County.
“In addition, this podcast is designed to inspire creative thinking, encourage positive solutions, and provide helpful tips for stakeholders as we navigate the coronavirus pandemic and beyond,” the district wrote in a release.
The school system did not say when the first podcast would be posted or where to find it. When it is launched, those interested can submit questions, comments, and opinions at podcast@clayton.k12.ga.us.