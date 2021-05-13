ajc logo
X

Clayton County Schools shifts food giveaway to Hearts to Nourish

Clayton County Schools suspending this Friday's food distribution. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Clayton County Schools suspending this Friday's food distribution. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Local News | 55 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hearts to Nourish Hope will handle Clayton County Schools’ usual Friday food distribution one day early this week.

The district said it is suspending food giveaway this Friday at Eula Wilborn Ponds Perry Career Academy and Huie Elementary, North Clayton Middle and Riverdale Middle schools.

Instead, it is directing those seeking the distribution to visit Hearts to Nourish Hope’s headquarters from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Hearts is located at 640 Ga. 138 in Riverdale.

Hearts to Nourish Hope also will distribute food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and on May 20, the school system said.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top