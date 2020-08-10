Breaking News

At least 1 dead in series of ‘major’ Baltimore explosions

X

Clayton County Schools set up meal delivery at bus stops

Clayton County students can pick up breakfast and lunch at bus stops this week.
Clayton County students can pick up breakfast and lunch at bus stops this week.

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County Schools is hoping to make it easier for students to get the meals they would ordinarily have received if they were in brick-and-mortar buildings for class.

The district, which begins school Monday with all-virtual instruction, is delivering meals at bus stops this week. Officials advised parents to visit https://tinyurl.com/CCPSNutritionBusRoutes to determine stops where they can pick up breakfast and lunch for their children.

Those interested can also visit their nearest school to pick up meals curbside from 9 a.m.-noon, the district said. Parents and guardians who pick up meals on behalf of students may be required to provide student identification numbers for verification.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.