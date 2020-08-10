Clayton County Schools set up meal delivery at bus stops

The district, which begins school Monday with all-virtual instruction, is delivering meals at bus stops this week. Officials advised parents to visit https://tinyurl.com/CCPSNutritionBusRoutes to determine stops where they can pick up breakfast and lunch for their children.

Those interested can also visit their nearest school to pick up meals curbside from 9 a.m.-noon, the district said. Parents and guardians who pick up meals on behalf of students may be required to provide student identification numbers for verification.