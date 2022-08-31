Clayton County Schools sees drop in student fights after parental plea

“Clearly this year we are working to address those students that are making decisions that will place themselves and their education at risk,” Beasley said during the YouTube Live video. “Parents we need your support.”

Clayton County Schools has struggled with student violence over the past year. During the last school year, the district banned book bags and the use of lockers in April because of a surge in weapons on school properties.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found that school officials confiscated close to 100 weapons during the last academic year, including an AR-15 assault weapon. There was no evidence anyone was injured by the weapons.

In addition to seeking parental support, the district said it was reminding students daily during morning announcements about its policy against fights and student violence. It also has given all students a copy of the school system’s code of conduct, beefed up conflict resolution conferences with parents and refers students who get into fights to a school engagement specialist who monitors the child on a weekly basis.

School board chairwoman Jessie Goree praised the news.

“I’m about to sing Ice Cube’s song and say it was a good day,” she said.