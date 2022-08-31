Clayton County Schools sees drop in student fights after parental plea

The number of fights in Clayton County schools dropped by almost half last week, just days after the district’s superintendent made a plea to parents to get their children under control.
Leaders with the south metro school district said earlier this week that there were 46 fights between students the week of Aug. 22-26 compared to the week before when 84 melees were recorded.
“That’s moving in the right direction,” Superintendent Morcease Beasley told the district’s school board on Monday.
The drop comes a week after Beasley appealed to parents for help in a YouTube Live video where he announced that fights at the district’s schools were up 200% in the opening days of the new school year compared to the same period last year.
The district said there were 44 fights during the first 12 days of the 2021-2022 school year compared to the 138 fights during the same period in this year.
“Clearly this year we are working to address those students that are making decisions that will place themselves and their education at risk,” Beasley said during the YouTube Live video. “Parents we need your support.”
Clayton County Schools has struggled with student violence over the past year. During the last school year, the district banned book bags and the use of lockers in April because of a surge in weapons on school properties.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found that school officials confiscated close to 100 weapons during the last academic year, including an AR-15 assault weapon. There was no evidence anyone was injured by the weapons.
In addition to seeking parental support, the district said it was reminding students daily during morning announcements about its policy against fights and student violence. It also has given all students a copy of the school system’s code of conduct, beefed up conflict resolution conferences with parents and refers students who get into fights to a school engagement specialist who monitors the child on a weekly basis.
School board chairwoman Jessie Goree praised the news.
“I’m about to sing Ice Cube’s song and say it was a good day,” she said.
