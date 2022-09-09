Clayton County Schools postpones Saturday 5K due to inclement weather

Clayton County Schools is postponing the 5th Annual Mental Health Awareness & Youth Violence Prevention 5K planned for Saturday because of weather.
The district said that because of predictions of a soggy, rainy weekend, the school system will not conduct the race out of safety concerns.
A makeup date is being discussed and will be released later, school leaders said. Those unable to participate on the new race date will have their registration fees refunded.
“The Division of Student Support Services appreciates the support, understanding, and patience from all of the participating stakeholders, district offices, volunteers, and community vendors as we work to reschedule the event, the district said.
“We are committed to hosting the 5K, as it is designed to bring the community together in unity by raising awareness and educating one another about mental health, wellbeing, and suicide and violence prevention,” the school system said.
