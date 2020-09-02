Clayton County Schools offering limited tickets for sports events

Clayton County Schools said late Tuesday that it will offer tickets for upcoming sporting events to a limited group of fans.
Members of the softball, volleyball and varsity football teams will get two tickets each for upcoming games that can only be used by family members to attend games, the district said. Cheerleaders and coaches will get two tickets for family members as well.
The school system said while the policy eases restrictions it announced last week barring fans from games, it still does not plan to sell general admission tickets to sporting events. Marching bands also will not perform during these events.
“Our decision to make the local games this week available to a limited audience is based on requests submitted by the families of our players and cheerleaders and feedback from our coaches,” Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said.
“We will closely monitor all aspects of crowd behavior and responsibility during these contests as a way of determining future actions as they relate to public access to our sporting events,” he said.
The district said the decision impacts three games scheduled for Friday: Jonesboro High School vs. Mount Zion High School at Tara Stadium, Riverdale High School vs. North Clayton High School at Southern Crescent Stadium in Riverdale, and Lovejoy High School vs. Mundy’s Mill High School at Twelve Oaks Stadium in Hampton.
Face masks for attendees 6 years old and up and social distancing of at least 6 feet between patrons will be required, the district said. Concession stands will not be open and fans are encouraged to bring sealed bottles of water.
“We are hopeful that what we will observe this week will make an announcement about the status of future athletic contests by Wednesday, September 9, as we work to bring a sense of ‘normal’ to what has started as a most non-traditional school year,” Beasley said.