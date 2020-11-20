X

Clayton County Schools offering community Thanksgiving meals

Clayton County Schools will distribute Thanksgiving meals to local residents at five schools Friday.
Clayton County Schools will distribute Thanksgiving meals to local residents at five schools Friday. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County Schools is partnering with Hearts to Nourish Hope Organization to provide local residents with more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals.

The district will pass out boxed meals from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at five sites: Huie Elementary School, Lee Street Elementary School, West Clayton Elementary School, Lovejoy High School and Mt. Zion High School.

“The holiday season is a special time as we express appreciation and gratitude for the many things we have been provided throughout the year,” said Audrey Hamilton, director of school nutrition for the district. “It has been a challenging year for everyone and we believe that by providing this special meal for our children, we are doing our part to spread a little holiday cheer to all during such a unique time.”

The school system served meals for students and their families on Thursday as part of their outreach during the holiday season. The school system has remained all-virtual during the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

