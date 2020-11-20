Clayton County Schools offering community Thanksgiving meals

The district will pass out boxed meals from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at five sites: Huie Elementary School, Lee Street Elementary School, West Clayton Elementary School, Lovejoy High School and Mt. Zion High School.

“The holiday season is a special time as we express appreciation and gratitude for the many things we have been provided throughout the year,” said Audrey Hamilton, director of school nutrition for the district. “It has been a challenging year for everyone and we believe that by providing this special meal for our children, we are doing our part to spread a little holiday cheer to all during such a unique time.”