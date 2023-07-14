Clayton County Schools names new principals, central office staff

Local News
By
53 minutes ago
The Clayton County Board of Education, during a called meeting on Wednesday, approved a slate of new principals and assistant principals.

Angela Jenifer was named principal at Jackson Elementary School while Lee Buddy was appointed principal at Kay Pace Elementary School of the Arts and acting principal at M.D. Roberts Middle School of the Arts.

LaKeisha Sims is the new principal of McGarrah Elementary School, Millicent Crews is principal at Oliver Elementary School and Michael Thompson will be principal at Tara Elementary School.

LeKisha Anderson was approved as acting principal at Suder Elementary School, Tonya Pugh is acting principal at Lee St. Elementary School and Monique Caldwell will be acting assistant principal at Harper Elementary School.

Stephanie Trice was also appointed executive director of the Secondary Academics in the Teaching & Learning and Strategic Improvement Division.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

