Clayton County Schools making home visits because of bullying, porn

Trawick did not say how many home visits his department has made nor whether anyone has been prosecuted.

Ebony Lee, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment, sounded off on similar matters, including the need for students to be aware of their surroundings while online and to come to class properly dressed.

“We want our students to have the proper attire,” she said. ”Proper attire just means something you can wear to school and it’s appropriate.”

She added: “We want our students to be aware of where they are because it they are on a web camera.”

Trawick said the district also is stepping up patrols around school bus stops where Clayton students get breakfasts and lunches. The district has heard reports that people are speeding in cars around the area.

“SROs are patrolling the areas and assisting (the nutrition department) and monitoring the activity at those stops,” he said.