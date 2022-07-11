ajc logo
Clayton County Schools holding job fair Saturday

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools is looking to add new staff this coming weekend.

The south metro Atlanta school district is holding a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Mundy’s Mill High School, 9652 Fayetteville Road in Jonesboro. The district is looking for paraprofessionals, certified teachers and other positions.

The need for staff in district schools has increased across metro Atlanta as educators as the number of jobs outstrip the supply of teachers. Student interest in becoming teachers at national universities fell during pandemic because of safety concerns, making it harder to find people to work in schools.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

