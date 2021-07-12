Clayton County Schools hiring bus drivers, monitors

The Clayton County Public Schools system is seeking bus drivers and bus monitors for its upcoming academic year.
The south metro Atlanta district, whose students were taught virtually the entire 2020-2021 school year except in the elementary grades, will return to face-to-face learning in August.
Starting salary for regular bus drivers is $18.24 an hour while pay for sub drivers is $14.28, the district said. Pay for bus monitors begins at $15.34. Each employee is guaranteed six hours of work and extra hours are available.
Applicants must be at least 21 and have a valid driver’s license. They must also have a high school diploma or GED. For information, email (TRANSPORTATIONRECRUITMENT@CLAYTON.K12.GA.US).
In Other News
1
Fear, frustration as DeKalb moves to end water disconnection ban
2
Gwinnett schools seek applications for curriculum committee
3
A look at major COVID-19 developments over the past week
4
EXCLUSIVE: Report reveals Atlanta police union head removed over...
5
Metro Atlanta schools mask policies vary, despite new CDC guidance