X

Clayton County Schools extend food pantry collaboration

Clayton County Schools extends partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
Clayton County Schools extends partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County school leaders say they are extending the district’s partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help feed residents in the south metro community.

Beginning today, pantry services are available from noon to 2 p.m. on Fridays at Huie Elementary, Lee Street Elementary and Riverdale Middle schools, the district said.

The school system also is looking for volunteers to help with sorting, packing and distributing food to participants. To help, volunteers are asked to arrive two hours before the distribution starts every Friday.

Interested volunteers should contact Angela Horrison-Collier, CCPS Director of Student Services, via email at angela.horrison-collier@clayton.k12.ga.us.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.