Clayton County school board members holding virtual public forums

Clayton County school board members Jasmine Bowles and Deatrice Dee Haney will hold virtual public forums on Thursday to talk about what’s happening in the district.
The school system is among several in metro Atlanta that has struggled with high COVID-19 infection cases since classes began earlier this month. At least five Clayton school buildings have been closed temporarily and students sent home to learn remotely because of coronavirus outbreaks.
Bowles will host her meeting via Zoom at 5 p.m. Thursday. To register, go to https://bit.ly/jasminebowles-D1.
Haney’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday. To register for the Zoom event, go to https://clayton-k12-ga-us.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hzg_dlnKQA-KB-tPve4MoA.
In Other News
1
New Atlanta database details use of force incidents involving police
2
Fulton to host virtual event asking people to get vaccinated ‘for the...
3
Atlanta to remove ‘Lion of the Confederacy’ statue from Oakland...
4
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Aug. 17)
5
Atlanta candidates for mayor qualify for Nov. 2 election