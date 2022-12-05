Clayton County offering one-stop help to disperse emergency rental assistance funds

Clayton County residents and landlords needing rental payment assistance can get help Monday and Tuesday during a two-day Emergency Rental Assistance Program event.
The south metro Atlanta county is hoping to expedite spending $6.9 million in ERAP funds it has to address the needs of families that were affected by COVID-19.
During the event, residents will get help completing the pre-qualification process, filling out applications for funding, and scanning and uploading the required documents onsite.
The event is set for Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, Suite 100, in Morrow, 30260. To pre-register, residents should go to https://relief.claytoncountyga.gov.
Residents who have reliable Internet connectivity and access to a scanner to upload documents online may do so prior to arrival at the event to reduce wait times.
