Clayton County “Mayfest” to include COVID-19 safety measures

Local News | 31 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County’s annual Mayfest celebration on May 14, an event to celebrate residents 55 and up during older Americans Month, will come with safety measures to address COVID-19.

Participants will be required to don face masks, practice social distancing and stay in cars during music and stage performances.

“The purpose of Mayfest is to celebrate, honor, and show our deepest appreciation for seniors who are 55 and older,” said Tori Strawter-Tanks , director of the Clayton County Senior Services Department, the sponsor of the event. “Seniors should come to safely let their hair down, dance, party, and enjoy the well-thought-out activities our staff put together for their enjoyment.”

Other sponsors of the event, dubbed “Tailgate Mayfest: Stronger Together,” includes Kaiser Permanente, JenCare Senior Medical Center, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, Humana and Southern Regional Medical Center.

