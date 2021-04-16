Clayton County “Mayfest” to include COVID-19 safety measures

Participants will be required to don face masks, practice social distancing and stay in cars during music and stage performances.

“The purpose of Mayfest is to celebrate, honor, and show our deepest appreciation for seniors who are 55 and older,” said Tori Strawter-Tanks , director of the Clayton County Senior Services Department, the sponsor of the event. “Seniors should come to safely let their hair down, dance, party, and enjoy the well-thought-out activities our staff put together for their enjoyment.”