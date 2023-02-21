Clayton County may rename roads named for Confederate generals, leaders

The Clayton County Commission may consider Tuesday renaming roads named in honor of generals and leaders of the Confederacy.
A resolution on the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting calls for the board to consider renaming streets such as Robert E. Lee Parkway, Stonewall Jackson Drive and Jeb Stuart Drive with new monikers, including University Parkway, Morehouse Drive, UGA Drive and Spelman Court.
If the changes are adopted, they are only the first step in the renaming process, according to the resolution. The county will have to get approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation for any state road names the board votes to rename. The county also would have to inform the U.S. Postal Service of any proposed name changes.
Among the streets the board may consider changing are: Robert E. Lee Parkway, which would be changed to University Parkway; Stonewall Jackson Drive to Morehouse Drive; Jeb Stuart Drive to UGA Drive; and Fredericksburg Court to Spelman Court.
