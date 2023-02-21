BreakingNews
Cops: 10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta home targeted by gunfire
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clayton County may rename roads named for Confederate generals, leaders

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Clayton County Commission may consider Tuesday renaming roads named in honor of generals and leaders of the Confederacy.

A resolution on the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting calls for the board to consider renaming streets such as Robert E. Lee Parkway, Stonewall Jackson Drive and Jeb Stuart Drive with new monikers, including University Parkway, Morehouse Drive, UGA Drive and Spelman Court.

If the changes are adopted, they are only the first step in the renaming process, according to the resolution. The county will have to get approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation for any state road names the board votes to rename. The county also would have to inform the U.S. Postal Service of any proposed name changes.

Among the streets the board may consider changing are: Robert E. Lee Parkway, which would be changed to University Parkway; Stonewall Jackson Drive to Morehouse Drive; Jeb Stuart Drive to UGA Drive; and Fredericksburg Court to Spelman Court.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ‘national divorce’ by secession57m ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

4-month-old Georgia boy found safe; 13-year-old charged with kidnapping
14h ago

State finds Cobb schools denied services for student with disabilities
16h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
17h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
17h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: 10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta home targeted by gunfire
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Atlanta City Council honors Jimmy Carter
1h ago
Inside City Hall: Reflecting on Atlanta’s recent work amid the new Buckhead cityhood push
Jimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top