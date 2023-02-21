Clayton County may rename roads named for Confederate generals, leaders

A resolution on the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting calls for the board to consider renaming streets such as Robert E. Lee Parkway, Stonewall Jackson Drive and Jeb Stuart Drive with new monikers, including University Parkway, Morehouse Drive, UGA Drive and Spelman Court.

If the changes are adopted, they are only the first step in the renaming process, according to the resolution. The county will have to get approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation for any state road names the board votes to rename. The county also would have to inform the U.S. Postal Service of any proposed name changes.