Clayton County launches new ‘Clayton Connected’ podcast

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County has launched the “Clayton Connected” podcast to talk about the south metro Atlanta community.

The first episode, which debuted Thursday with hosts county spokeswoman Valerie Fuller and Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford, focused on the county’s strategic plan and its pillars -- professional growth management, fiscal responsibility, economic growth, communication and image and quality of life.

“We are constantly looking for ways to better engage and connect with our current and potential residents, businesses, communities, and partners,” Stanford said in a release. “Our ‘Clayton Connected Podcast’ is another way to provide options for our diverse audience, improve our communications brand and image, while sharing important information, highlights and facts.

“Anyone who desires can learn more about government operations, programs, services, events, and all the wonderful things to enjoy in Clayton County, where the world lands and opportunities take off, at their leisure,” he said.

The podcast is at claytonconnectedpodcast.claytoncountyga.gov and can be found on Apple, Pandora, Spotify and Stitcher.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

