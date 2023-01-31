Clayton County launches new ‘Clayton Connected’ podcast

The first episode, which debuted Thursday with hosts county spokeswoman Valerie Fuller and Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford, focused on the county’s strategic plan and its pillars -- professional growth management, fiscal responsibility, economic growth, communication and image and quality of life.

“We are constantly looking for ways to better engage and connect with our current and potential residents, businesses, communities, and partners,” Stanford said in a release. “Our ‘Clayton Connected Podcast’ is another way to provide options for our diverse audience, improve our communications brand and image, while sharing important information, highlights and facts.