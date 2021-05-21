Clayton County holding virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony of center

The almost 21,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will offer older Clayton County residents expanded services and programs to engage them, enhance their quality of life and promote wellness, independence, dignity, and continuous learning, Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford said in a release.

The facility, located at 3215 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood, includes an indoor lap swimming pool, fitness center, large multi-purpose room, full-service kitchen and outdoor patio. It is the fourth senior facility the county has constructed with SPLOST funds, Stanford said.