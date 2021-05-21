Clayton County holding virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony of center

Clayton County leaders will hold a virtual ribbon cutting at noon Saturday for the south metro Atlanta community’s new Northeast Senior Center.
The almost 21,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will offer older Clayton County residents expanded services and programs to engage them, enhance their quality of life and promote wellness, independence, dignity, and continuous learning, Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford said in a release.
The facility, located at 3215 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood, includes an indoor lap swimming pool, fitness center, large multi-purpose room, full-service kitchen and outdoor patio. It is the fourth senior facility the county has constructed with SPLOST funds, Stanford said.
“I am delighted that our seniors can enjoy the benefits of being ‘Clayton connected’ and participate in programs designed with an emphasis on health and wellness,” Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory, who will host the virtual ribbon cutting, said. “Our seniors have access to health screenings, exercise, nutrition, education, field trips and more in a safe and welcome environment.”
To participate in the virtual program, visitors should register at https://tinyurl.com/NESeniorCenter. Because of the coronavirus, a limited 50 guests can participate live in the ceremony, but must wear face coverings and be socially distant.