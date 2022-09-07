ajc logo
Clayton County high school stadiums to host middle school football games

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Clayton County middle school football games will be played at the district’s high school stadiums beginning Wednesday.

In a news release on Tuesday, the south metro Atlanta school system said it was making the change to give middle school student athletes “the experience of playing on the same turf as high school players.”

Parents will also benefit by having a more inviting place to watch games and the district will be able to enhance safety at match ups.

Clayton has struggled lately with safety, moving several high school football games because of threats of violence. In addition, district leaders said there was a 200% increase in fights at schools in the first 12 days of classes of the 2022-2023 academic year.

