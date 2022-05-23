Clayton County graduations return to convention center

Graduations for the district’s 12 high schools will take place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This will be the fourth year the south metro Atlanta school system will hold its graduation ceremonies at the GICC, 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park.

The district will work with GICC security and other law enforcement agencies to have a visible presence inside and outside the facility, the school system said. Security checks will take place as guests enter the GICC for each ceremony.