Clayton County graduations return to convention center

Clayton County Schools will hold graduation ceremonies at Georgia International Convention Center.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County high schools graduations will return to the Georgia International Convention Center this week.

Graduations for the district’s 12 high schools will take place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This will be the fourth year the south metro Atlanta school system will hold its graduation ceremonies at the GICC, 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park.

The district will work with GICC security and other law enforcement agencies to have a visible presence inside and outside the facility, the school system said. Security checks will take place as guests enter the GICC for each ceremony.

“Parents, guardians, relatives and guests are reminded to refrain from bringing any harmful objects to the graduation ceremonies that would present a threat or danger to our students, staff or volunteers,” said in a news release.

Graduations on Wednesday include Morrow High beginning at 9 a.m., North Clayton at 12:30 p.m., Stilwell at 4 p.m., and Forest Park at 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Mundy’s Mill students will graduate at 9 a.m., Charles Drew at 12:30 p.m., Jonesboro at 4 p.m., and Mt. Zion at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, Perry Center students will graduate at 9 a.m., Riverdale at 12:30 p.m., Elite Academy at 4 p.m., and Lovejoy at 7:30 p.m.

.

