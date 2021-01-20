Clayton County extends moratorium on small discount stores

The Clayton County Commission on Tuesday extended a more than year’s-long moratorium on applications for new small discount stores.
The moratorium, which has been in place since at least February of last year, puts on hold the opening of new hair salons, convenience stores and consignment shops until March 16.
Clayton County is one of several communities around metro Atlanta that have barred the growth of small discount stores, whose growth leaders said are out of control. The leaders have said the moratoriums give them time to develop new zoning laws to better balance the growth of the industries in their communities.