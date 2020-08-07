Clayton County exploring municipal trash pickup

But opponents say cost is the issue.

“I am totally against adding anything to my tax bill,” Hampton residents Teresa Talley told commissioners. “I want to control my trash account.”

Turner, who opposed the measure, said he thinks the board should get the community’s feedback before launching a plan. That could include how much residents are willing to pay, how they want the service to work, and how the county will handle those who don’t pay for pickup.

“I don’t want to get the cart before the horse,” Turner said.

Commissioner Felicia Franklin Warner said there have been enough discussions. Cities in the county already have municipal trash pickup, she said, and there is no reason to think the county couldn’t keep prices comparable with what residents are already paying.

“We need to come together,” she said. “We need to know that it’s not going to go away.”