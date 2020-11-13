Clayton County elections officials begin recount Friday

The post reads: “Notice is hereby given that: Clayton County will participate in a statewide Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) beginning at 9:00AM on Friday, November 13, 2020. The audit will be conducted at the Clayton County Police Headquarters, at 7911 North McDonough Street, Jonesboro, Georgia, 30236. The public is welcome to observe.”

Counties across the state are recounting ballots cast in the election for president between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. At stake are Georgia’s 16 votes in the Electoral College.