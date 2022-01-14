Clayton County distributes more than 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits

Clayton County leaders said they distributed 10,750 COVID-19 test kits to residents on Thursday during a communitywide effort aimed at addressing the coronavirus pandemic.
Health workers gave the free tests to residents at Tara Stadium, Twelve Oaks and Southern Crescent stadiums, with visitors to Tara receiving the most kits at 1,850 distributed, the county said.
The county said it still has 7,250 kits available and will announce future distribution opportunities at a later date.
COVID-19 testing has increased as infections from the virus has surged in recent week because of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
