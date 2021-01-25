Clayton County approves tax revenue-sharing pilot program with Forest Park

The first business that will fall under the new agreement is Ocado Solutions, a robotics and software business that supplies the grocery business. Forest Park has purchased equipment and machinery from Ocado, which the development authority will lease back to the company for use.

Had the company operated its own equipment, it would have been taxable, Stanford said. But because the city is the owner, it is not, thus forcing the two parties to seek a taxing agreement.

Clayton Commissioner Demont Davis said he is supportive of the measure, but has concerns over loopholes in the program that could still leave the county without the funding.

The agreements language also concerned Commissioner Gail Hambrick, but she said it was a good start for cooperation between the Forest Park and the county.

“That’s an improvement,” she said. “That’s good.”