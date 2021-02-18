Clayton County creates citizens advisory board for MARTA

Clayton County has created a citizens advisory board to provide input for the MARTA operations in the south metro Atlanta community.
The new 15-member board will “provide input in reference to community transit needs, function as a sounding board for project teams, provide feedback on study direction and analysis, and provide an outside opinion on proposed funding, operation and marketing,” the Clayton County Commission said in its Tuesday decision.
MARTA is beefing up its presence in the county with plans for additional routes, a maintenance facility and eventually a commuter rail line from East Point to Lovejoy around the end of the decade.
Each of the Clayton Commission’s five members will appoint two members and four seats will be recommended by representatives of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Clayton State University, Georgia Power and the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce.
The Clayton Chamber of Commerce president/CEO will fill the last seat as an ex-officio member.
The appointees will serve for two-year terms with the ex-officio member on the board for as long as the position exists.