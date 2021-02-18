Clayton County creates citizens advisory board for MARTA

The new 15-member board will “provide input in reference to community transit needs, function as a sounding board for project teams, provide feedback on study direction and analysis, and provide an outside opinion on proposed funding, operation and marketing,” the Clayton County Commission said in its Tuesday decision.

MARTA is beefing up its presence in the county with plans for additional routes, a maintenance facility and eventually a commuter rail line from East Point to Lovejoy around the end of the decade.