Clayton County commissioner claims she was drugged at Morrow event

38 minutes ago
A Clayton County commissioner said on Sunday that she was drugged at an event in Morrow last week.

Commissioner Felicia Franklin said in a Facebook post that emergency medical technicians for the city said she may have been given a gamma hydroxybutyrate pill, or GHB, at an unspecified event on Friday. GHB is also known as the “date rape pill.”

The incident, Franklin said, “has shaken me to my core.” She did not provide specifics about what took place and how it impacted her.

“I was safe and did not leave the facility until Morrow EMT medical professionals arrived and rendered emergency support,” she said.

Franklin, who is now in her second term on the commission, is running to be its chairwoman. She has had a rocky tenure over the last year, including being the subject of lawsuits and an ethics investigation.

She said in the Sunday post that she will work with police “to ensure that justice is served, and I will also be advocating for improved safety measures at events like these.”

“No one should have to go through what I experienced, and I want to thank all of you for your support during this challenging time,” she wrote. “Stay tuned for further details as we work towards a safer environment for all.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

