Clayton County Commission to tackle board conduct

Clayton County Commissioners will take up code of conduct legislation at Tuesday's meeting.
Local News | 28 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Clayton County Commission will take up legislation addressing its own conduct at a work session Tuesday.

The board’s agenda includes amending a code of conduct ordinance that guides the behavior of the five-member body. The legislation would repeal conflicting ordinances that address conduct and replace it with new language.

Among the updated language in the ordinance are prohibitions against making disparaging remarks about a person’s character at meetings, accusing county employees of not doing their jobs in front of those gathered, speaking without being recognized by the chair and interrupting someone who has the floor.

Penalties for breaking the rules include verbal and written censure, removal from committees or a fine of up to $500 per offense, the legislation said.

