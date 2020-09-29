Clayton County close to naming school for Michelle Obama

The eight members of the nine-member board who were in attendance at Monday’s virtual meeting were split on for whom they would name the school. Four chose Obama and four chose civil rights leader and longtime Atlanta Congressman John Lewis, who died in July.

Board member Ophelia Burroughs, who did not attend the meeting, sent a text message voting for the former first lady.

“She would be the tie-breaker,” Goree said, holding up her phone to show the text message.

But Clem Doyle, the district’s attorney, said Burroughs would need to be present for her vote to count, forcing the board to table the selection until its next meeting.