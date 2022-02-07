Clayton County BOE meeting in person Monday instead of virtual

After weeks of handling the business of the school district virtually, the Clayton County Board of Education board will meet in person Monday.
The 6 p.m. meeting will be held in the boardroom of the district’s administration complex, 1058 Fifth Ave. in Jonesboro.
Residents may attend, but will be asked about COVID-19 status and required to complete an information questionnaire. They also must submit to a temperature check.
Like several districts in metro Atlanta, Clayton began the second semester with virtual classes because of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. The school board followed suit, holding meetings on Zoom calls.
As infection rates modified, districts returned to face-to-face instruction in late January, with Clayton maintaining a mask mandate in schools. Visitors to the Monday board meeting will also be required to don face coverings.
