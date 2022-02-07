Hamburger icon
Clayton County BOE meeting in person Monday instead of virtual

The Clayton County school board will meet in person today at 6 p.m. after weeks of handling district business through Zoom calls.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

After weeks of handling the business of the school district virtually, the Clayton County Board of Education board will meet in person Monday.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be held in the boardroom of the district’s administration complex, 1058 Fifth Ave. in Jonesboro.

Residents may attend, but will be asked about COVID-19 status and required to complete an information questionnaire. They also must submit to a temperature check.

Like several districts in metro Atlanta, Clayton began the second semester with virtual classes because of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. The school board followed suit, holding meetings on Zoom calls.

As infection rates modified, districts returned to face-to-face instruction in late January, with Clayton maintaining a mask mandate in schools. Visitors to the Monday board meeting will also be required to don face coverings.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Investigations
