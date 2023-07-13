BreakingNews
Clayton County authority lifts boil water advisory

The Clayton County Water Authority lifted overnight a boil water advisory the south metro Atlanta community had instituted two days earlier after a water main break.

In a news release at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday, the authority said test samples of water impacted by the main break “came back negative of any harmful bacteria and the water is safe to consume.”

Georgia Power contractor Mastec hit a 24-inch water main at 1187 Morrow Road in Forest Park during drilling on Tuesday, the authority said. The main distributes water to parts of Forest Park, Ellenwood, College Park, Morrow and Lake City, all of which were put under the advisory.

Customers in other areas of the county were not affected and did not need to boil water, the authority said. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified of the advisory.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

