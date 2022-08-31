Clayton County auditing non-profit over handling of rental assistance funds

Central to the question are the fees that Africa’s Children’s Fund charged for the work. The group received $400,000 — or 6.8% — of the emergency rental assistance funding.

Franklin also questioned whether Commission Chairman Jeff Turner should have recused himself from voting because of accusations that he is on the advisory board of the Africa’s Children’s Fund. But Turner said he is not on the board and that the listing of his name as such on the organization’s website was an error.

“Dr. Mbaba explained to everyone that that was in error or a mistake and there’s no documents ... board meeting minutes or anywhere else that has my name on it,” Turner said in reference to a response from Africa’s Children’s Fund CEO Victor Mbaba last week about the chairman’s association with the group.

Turner, who voted against the audit, is no longer listed on the organization’s website.