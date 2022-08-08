Clayton County asking parents for patience in school bus delays

Clayton County school leaders are asking parents to be patient as the district struggles with school bus delays and driver shortages.
In a news release to parents Friday, the district said to solve its on-time performance and make sure all students get to school it has put administrators to work driving buses, assigned extra routes to current drivers and is working vigorously to hire more bus drivers.
Parents also were asked to use the Edulog Parent Portal App to track locations of buses.
“The CCPS Transportation Department, like other school district’s in the Metro-Atlanta area, is still faced with driver shortages,” the release said. As a result of staff shortages some routes may be delayed while picking up or delivering students to and from school or their residences.”
The district said it also is working to get Department of Exceptional Students assigned to a bus route.
