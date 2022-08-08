ajc logo
X

Clayton County asking parents for patience in school bus delays

First-grade student Josiel Cartagena walks with his mother Natasha Cruz on Aug. 3 for the first day of classes at Anderson Elementary School in Clayton County. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
First-grade student Josiel Cartagena walks with his mother Natasha Cruz on Aug. 3 for the first day of classes at Anderson Elementary School in Clayton County. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County school leaders are asking parents to be patient as the district struggles with school bus delays and driver shortages.

In a news release to parents Friday, the district said to solve its on-time performance and make sure all students get to school it has put administrators to work driving buses, assigned extra routes to current drivers and is working vigorously to hire more bus drivers.

Parents also were asked to use the Edulog Parent Portal App to track locations of buses.

“The CCPS Transportation Department, like other school district’s in the Metro-Atlanta area, is still faced with driver shortages,” the release said. As a result of staff shortages some routes may be delayed while picking up or delivering students to and from school or their residences.”

The district said it also is working to get Department of Exceptional Students assigned to a bus route.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
AJC Braves Report podcast: What happened to the Braves in New York?3h ago
Georgia entertainment industry caught in crossfire over abortion, guns
1h ago
Abrams wants Music Midtown’s end to resonate with voters
51m ago
Girl, 4, dies after gun found in car fires while on I-85; mom charged
7h ago
Girl, 4, dies after gun found in car fires while on I-85; mom charged
7h ago
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry
8h ago
The Latest
Lightning, rain halt Stockbridge ‘80s icons concert midway through
20h ago
Grady EMS workers file unfair labor charges; hospital disputes complaints
22h ago
Sentencing Monday in hate crimes case over Ahmaud Arbery’s murder
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top