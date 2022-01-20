Clayton County again considering mandatory trash pickup

Clayton Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford said the county is looking at the pricing of a municipal garbage service and whether it would be a benefit over what residents have now.

“We’re working through the process,” he said. “If the haulers are outside of the market for what citizens are paying now, I can see the board not moving forward.”

Opponents, however, worry that a municipal program would lead to higher costs for them, including administrative fees that they currently don’t have to pay.

Municipal pickup also hurts the small independent businesses, they say, and does not address the county’s biggest problems with trash, which is illegal dumping of mattresses, tires and other big items along Clayton roadways.

“It’s not cost effective,” said Clayton County resident Carol Yancey, who opposes the mandatory pickup. “It also is taking away our freedom of choice. I have five, six choices now. I won’t have that if we have mandatory pickup.”