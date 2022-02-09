Clayton considering ‘trash amnesty’ days to clean up county

The south metro Atlanta community may decide next week whether to make March 11 and 12 and March 18 and 19 “amnesty” days so residents can bring large waste such as unwanted refrigerators, stoves and furniture to dumpsters in each of the county’s district.

The disposal would be free to all residents and other items may be included when a final agreement in reached, Clayton CFO Detrick Stanford said during a Clayton County Commission meeting on Tuesday. Paint and chemicals will not be accepted.