Clayton Commission to consider sanctioning member in drinking case

The commission will meet at noon to decide whether to sanction the District 3 leader over events related to findings by Morrow Police that she was inebriated and unconscious outside a local sports bar in late September.

“The board finds that Franklin’s actions and the local news coverage of her actions paints Clayton County, the Board of Commissioners, county employees, citizens and businesses in a negative light,” the commission wrote in a resolution to remove Franklin as vice chairwoman. “The board finds that such actions as vice chair are unbecoming of the position.”

Franklin, in an Oct. 1 Facebook post, alleged that someone had spiked her drink with the date rape drug gamma hydroxybutyrate or GHB while she was out enjoying a night of music at the 404 Sports Bar & Grill at Southlake Mall. The incident occurred Sept. 29. GHB is commonly referred to as the “date rape” drug because of its frequent use in sexual assaults.

But Morrow authorities said after reviewing footage from several cameras inside the establishment that they did not see any proof that anyone tampered with the drinks Franklin ordered. Instead, they said, Franklin was drinking heavily that night — she consumed parts of five drinks — and a toxicology report showed cannabis in her system.

An investigation into the incident concluded that Franklin left the restaurant and walked to a nearby bench to wait on a ride home. At some point, she passed out and fell off the bench and was found later in a pool of what was believed to be her own urine.

Video from police body cameras showed that she later became combative with emergency response personnel, who had been dispatched because of concerns she may have suffered a concussion in the fall.

The commission said the investigation received widespread media attention and that members objected to the repeated description of Franklin as vice chairwoman. Franklin, who is in her second term on the board, announced earlier this year that she is running to become chairwoman of the Clayton Commission next year.

In her first remarks about the incident last week, a defiant Franklin said that she would not resign from the board and insisted that she still believes she was drugged.

“I am going to continue to do the work of the people because that is what matters,” she said.