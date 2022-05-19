Class of 2022: Graduates move past pandemic with life lessons

Caption Meron Ayecheh, Clarkston High School valedictorian. (Courtesy photo) Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo Caption Meron Ayecheh, Clarkston High School valedictorian. (Courtesy photo) Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

By February, things were finally getting back to some normality — as much as they can during a pandemic.

“The pandemic took away from my high school experience,” said Meron Ayecheh, Clarkston High School valedictorian. “However, it also taught me an important life lesson. Independence. It taught me to completely rely on myself and not on others! I’d say this beats anything else.”

Caption Rahul Gudapati, valedictorian at Alpharetta High School. (Courtesy photo) Credit: Courtesy photo

There were also some lighter moments.

Rahul Gudapati, the valedictorian at Alpharetta High School, said one story he’ll tell his grandchildren will be “waking up and getting in the shower at 8:25 a.m. when class started at 8:20 a.m. — and still be counted present.”

Milan Capoor, North Atlanta High School valedictorian, has reflected on many silver linings in the pandemic. She learned to cook and sew, and found new ways to connect with friends, such as playing Minecraft together online.

“Coming back to school at last in senior year, it was clear that as a class we had all changed. We had all grown together. We were friendlier, more supportive, and more collaborative with each other,” she said.

Caption Milan Capoor, valedictorian at North Atlanta High School. (Courtesy photo) Credit: Contributed

All across Georgia, seniors will toss their graduation caps toward an open sky. They will get the opportunity to revel in this ritual, which recent graduating classes missed.

“Looking back on the pandemic, I see it as the scary, uncertain, unstable, and dangerous time that it was,” said Capoor. “But I also see it as a crucible of community, of friendship, and of personal growth. In the long term, I hope that this will be part of the message we carry forward; not just that we survived, but that we made it through together.”

Georgia graduation rates

2022: Not yet available

2021: 83.7%

2020: 83.8%

2019: 82.0%

2018: 81.6%

Source: Georgia Department of Education