Clark Atlanta awarded $10 million to launch data science program

Du Bois’ work in data science and data visualization, is an under-studied portion of his rich academic and scholarly career. The renowned scholar taught at Atlanta University where he wrote some of his seminal works, including, “The Souls of Black Folk,” in 1903.

In 2018, Britt Rusert, an associate professor in the W. E. B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and Whitney Battle-Baptiste, an associate professor of anthropology at U-Mass and director of its W.E.B. Du Bois Center, edited “W.E.B. Du Bois’s Data Portraits: Visualizing Black America.”

Combined Shape Caption A portrait of W.E.B. Du Bois from 1904, when he was a professor at Atlanta University. The Atlanta Constitution often reported on the professor's activities, and first mentioned him as a Harvard student in 1890. Credit: Library of Congress Credit: Library of Congress Combined Shape Caption A portrait of W.E.B. Du Bois from 1904, when he was a professor at Atlanta University. The Atlanta Constitution often reported on the professor's activities, and first mentioned him as a Harvard student in 1890. Credit: Library of Congress Credit: Library of Congress

The book is an examination of Du Bois’ groundbreaking data visualizations from the 1900 Paris World Fair.

The NDSA is expected to increase the number of Black people earning data science credentials by at least 20,000 by 2027 and expand data science research that advocates for social justice and strive to eliminate bias.

Talitha Washington, CAU’s director of the data science initiative and principal investigator of the grant, said the NDSA will work with other Black colleges across the country to broaden participation and advance social justice in data science and impact Black lives.

“We are excited that many HBCUs will collaborate with us to develop new equity-based discoveries in data science and expand student pathways that will change the face of data science,” said Washington, a math professor at the university.