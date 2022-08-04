BreakingNews
UPDATE: Busy Cobb road reopens after storm drain collapse
ajc logo
X

Clark Atlanta awarded $10 million to launch data science program

Clark Atlanta University is the largest, private historically Black school in Georgia. It has about 4,000 students. PHOTO CREDIT: CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY.

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark Atlanta University is the largest, private historically Black school in Georgia. It has about 4,000 students. PHOTO CREDIT: CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
First HBCU to receive National Science Foundation grant

Clark Atlanta University is set to get a massive $10 million award from the National Science Foundation to help increase the number of Black students entering the field of data science.

As part of the grant, CAU will establish the National Data Science Alliance (NDSA).

CAU President George T. French Jr., called the move a “monumental accomplishment,” in noting that the Atlanta-based university is the first historically Black school to receive this NSF award.

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. speaks at the 2020 graduation Saturday at the Harkness Hall Quadrangle in Atlanta on May 15, 2021. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. speaks at the 2020 graduation Saturday at the Harkness Hall Quadrangle in Atlanta on May 15, 2021. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. speaks at the 2020 graduation Saturday at the Harkness Hall Quadrangle in Atlanta on May 15, 2021. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

“Clark Atlanta University has deep roots in conducting data science research that promotes equity, including the seminal works of scholar and former faculty member W.E.B. Du Bois on these hallowed grounds,” French said. “This historic award exemplifies our commitment to ensuring a competitive advantage for students to succeed and excel in our data-driven society.”

Du Bois’ work in data science and data visualization, is an under-studied portion of his rich academic and scholarly career. The renowned scholar taught at Atlanta University where he wrote some of his seminal works, including, “The Souls of Black Folk,” in 1903.

In 2018, Britt Rusert, an associate professor in the W. E. B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and Whitney Battle-Baptiste, an associate professor of anthropology at U-Mass and director of its W.E.B. Du Bois Center, edited “W.E.B. Du Bois’s Data Portraits: Visualizing Black America.”

Combined ShapeCaption
A portrait of W.E.B. Du Bois from 1904, when he was a professor at Atlanta University. The Atlanta Constitution often reported on the professor's activities, and first mentioned him as a Harvard student in 1890.

Credit: Library of Congress

A portrait of W.E.B. Du Bois from 1904, when he was a professor at Atlanta University. The Atlanta Constitution often reported on the professor's activities, and first mentioned him as a Harvard student in 1890.

Credit: Library of Congress

Combined ShapeCaption
A portrait of W.E.B. Du Bois from 1904, when he was a professor at Atlanta University. The Atlanta Constitution often reported on the professor's activities, and first mentioned him as a Harvard student in 1890.

Credit: Library of Congress

Credit: Library of Congress

The book is an examination of Du Bois’ groundbreaking data visualizations from the 1900 Paris World Fair.

The NDSA is expected to increase the number of Black people earning data science credentials by at least 20,000 by 2027 and expand data science research that advocates for social justice and strive to eliminate bias.

Explore$8.25 million to Atlanta’s HBCUs seen as ‘big data’ pipeline investment

Talitha Washington, CAU’s director of the data science initiative and principal investigator of the grant, said the NDSA will work with other Black colleges across the country to broaden participation and advance social justice in data science and impact Black lives.

“We are excited that many HBCUs will collaborate with us to develop new equity-based discoveries in data science and expand student pathways that will change the face of data science,” said Washington, a math professor at the university.

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tells Hollywood: Stop filming in Georgia11h ago
Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing over 1,000 glasses from Warby Parker
4h ago
Clayton County police officer, under murder indictment, reassigned after outcry
8h ago
Georgia teacher pension fund dropped $15 billion in rough year for stocks
11h ago
Georgia teacher pension fund dropped $15 billion in rough year for stocks
11h ago
Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox
13h ago
The Latest
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
1h ago
Atlanta relocates Hank Aaron statue to ballpark in his old neighborhood
3h ago
Henry County requiring clear bags at school sporting events
7h ago
Featured
080322 Conley, Ga.: Students wear mandatory clear book bags as they walk to their classrooms during the first day of school for Clayton County public schools at Anderson Elementary School, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Conley, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: School starts in Metro Atlanta
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
13h ago
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top