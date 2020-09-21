City seeks public feedback on Roswell Road pedestrian bridge

The city of Roswell is seeking public feedback on a new pedestrian bridge over the Chattahoochee River. Construction of the 674-foot bridge could start in 2022.
The bridge connecting Sandy Springs and Roswell would lead to the latter city’s Historic Gateway. A required public hearing for the bridge is being held online through Oct. 10. In-person hearings with officials can take place by appointment, a Roswell statement said.
Most of the cost for the more than $3 million project is federally funded. Roswell and Sandy Springs agreed to split the local costs.
Similar to the gateway project, the pedestrian bridge has been in planning or design stages for nearly a decade.
The current bridge has a narrow sidewalk for pedestrians to navigate the east side of the roadway. Little to no space is located for pedestrians on the west side of the bridge. Plans for the new bridge show safer access.
A multi-use trail beginning on the east side of Roswell Road at Roberts Drive in Sandy Springs would lead to the bridge and end at Riverside Road in Roswell.
The bridge would be adjacent to the Vickery Creek unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Roswell transportation officials say bridge construction would include six support structures going into the river and temporary rock jetties to support cranes for the work being done.
More information on the pedestrian bridge and areas to comment are on the city of Roswell website.