City of Atlanta to open warming centers Monday night

The city of Atlanta is opening its warming centers Monday night and into Tuesday as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing during early morning hours.
Despite warm weather throughout the weekend, a freeze warning will go into effect at midnight for metro Atlanta and most of North Georgia.
The city will open its two warming centers Monday evening at 8 p.m. and remain open until Tuesday at 7 a.m.
One warming center is located at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE and is for men only. Another will be opening at the Selena Butler Recreation Center, 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr SE, and is available for women and children only.
Transportation is provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center at 8 p.m. with return transportation available when the warming centers are closed.
About the Author
Credit: AP