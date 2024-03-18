Metro Atlanta

City of Atlanta to open warming centers Monday night

People are seen outside the Central Park Recreation Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The Center opened its doors 24 hours a day as the temperatures dropped below freezing in metro Atlanta; local authorities and nonprofits worked together to open warming shelters Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

By
15 minutes ago

The city of Atlanta is opening its warming centers Monday night and into Tuesday as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing during early morning hours.

Despite warm weather throughout the weekend, a freeze warning will go into effect at midnight for metro Atlanta and most of North Georgia.

The city will open its two warming centers Monday evening at 8 p.m. and remain open until Tuesday at 7 a.m.

One warming center is located at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE and is for men only. Another will be opening at the Selena Butler Recreation Center, 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr SE, and is available for women and children only.

Transportation is provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center at 8 p.m. with return transportation available when the warming centers are closed.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: AP

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: AP

