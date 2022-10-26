Children’s announces major gift, new center

The AJC exposed a wide range of critical shortcomings and a lack of oversight at psychiatric hospitals that admit children for inpatient care in Georgia.

Georgia families also struggle to find critical outpatient services for children who need mental health care, often waiting months for appointments, the AJC reported.

Other pediatric hospitals across the country are expanding both inpatient and outpatient services for children to try to provide a continuum of care to meet the growing need for services, the newspaper’s investigation found.

Children’s said in its announcement Wednesday that in “dovetailing” its new services with care already available from other healthcare providers, it has a goal of helping to build a full continuum of care for children who need mental and behavioral health services. The plan for new services at Children’s was developed by Dr. John Constantino, the system’s first chief of behavioral and mental Health. A child psychiatrist and researcher, Constantino was hired by Children’s this summer and charged with creating a plan for the system to provide more services related to mental health.

The new center will serve as a “home base” for in-person and virtual care to be delivered throughout Georgia, Constantino said in a news release.

Constantino also said Children’s has contacted inpatient providers to establish strong relationships and will work to partner with the facilities to try to improve the quality of care.

The 10-acre site where the center will be housed includes two office buildings, located along the I-85 northbound access road near the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta North Druid Hills campus.

Children’s said the property being donated by the Zalik family and their foundation is worth more than $34 million and credited the gift with being a critical element of the system’s ability to change the way behavioral and mental health services are delivered. David Zalik is a founder of GreenSky, a financial technology company.

In addition to providing outpatient services, Children’s said the new center would be a “venue for active collaboration with community partners, as well as research, teaching and family education.”

“I’m grateful that the Zalik Foundation is reaching out to meet our critical needs and I look forward to more news from Children’s about intensive psychiatric services for children,” said Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, a co-sponsor of a mental health reform bill approved by the Georgia General Assembly this year.

The new center is expected to open early next year.

Credit: COURTESY Credit: COURTESY

Constantino’s plan will initially focus on establishing a prevention program that would include the needs of parents, doing more to meet the mental health needs of children already receiving medical care at Children’s, and developing an outpatient program to serve children immediately after they are released from crisis stays at psychiatric hospitals.

Children’s said its new robust outpatient services could prevent many children from getting to a crisis point that would require inpatient care.

Since 2015, Children’s said, the number of children visiting its emergency departments for behavioral or emotional crises has doubled, currently reaching over 4,000 per year with an average age of just 9 years old.

Kevin Tanner, a former state legislator who is chairman of the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, said Wednesday’s announcement shows the widespread interest in trying to improve mental health services.

Tanner said there are a lot of pieces to the puzzle when it comes to building out a system of care and that Children’s will fill important gaps with its new services. “The direction Children’s is going with bringing in someone who is nationally recognized, by having a private family donate this campus and committing to hiring the number of people they’re going to hire for outpatient — I think this is a big piece of that puzzle,” Tanner said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Our reporting

With rates of depression, anxiety and suicide rising among children in Georgia and across the nation, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published its “Children in Crisis” investigation that examined whether kids could get the medical care they needed to get better. The series documented the ways Georgia’s mental health system is failing the state’s children.