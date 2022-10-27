Read the AJC’s “Children in Crisis” series

With rates of depression, anxiety and suicide rising among children in Georgia and across the nation, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored whether kids in crisis could get the medical care they needed to get better.
The AJC studied years of hospital admission statistics, inspection records, police reports, court records, recordings of state government hearings and public health data to try to understand how Georgia’s system worked. The AJC also interviewed mental health providers who work in the system, families whose children needed crisis care, hospital executives in multiple states and policymakers who are looking for solutions.
The result of this investigation is the “Children in Crisis” series, originally published in four parts over October 2022. Readers can expect continuing coverage of this topic in the AJC.
Part 1
How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids: As depression and suicides rise, families trying to find help face inadequate and substandard care.
Record number of child suicides highlights Georgia’s broken mental health system: After four teens took their own lives, one rural school district created its own mental health program.
Part 2
Even with troubled histories, psych hospitals face few sanctions: Parents may never know that the facility treating their child has had serious patient care issues.
Part 3
Critics say Children’s Healthcare should do more to fill gaps in mental health system: Children who need inpatient care due to a serious mental health diagnosis won’t be able to get their course of treatment at Children’s new hospital.
New behavioral health chief at Children’s develops plan: Dr. John Constantino says he has developed a plan to help curb the crisis by providing new outpatient mental health services at Children’s.
Children’s hospitals elsewhere expanding mental health care: Critical gaps in mental health services for kids have prompted children’s hospitals around the nation to add beds and enhance other mental health services.
Part 4
Despite odds, small-town Georgia hospital provides comprehensive mental health care for kids: The Tanner Health System has managed to build up a comprehensive psychiatric system in Georgia, including a full spectrum of services for kids.
Georgia’s low payments rates, shortage of safety-net beds leave kids waiting for mental health care: State lawmakers in 2022 passed a mental health parity law designed to improve access to a range of behavioral health services. But even the lawmakers who passed the legislation say this was just a first step.
Further coverage
