Read the AJC’s “Children in Crisis” series

How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids: As depression and suicides rise, families trying to find help face inadequate and substandard care.

Record number of child suicides highlights Georgia’s broken mental health system: After four teens took their own lives, one rural school district created its own mental health program.

Even with troubled histories, psych hospitals face few sanctions: Parents may never know that the facility treating their child has had serious patient care issues.

Critics say Children’s Healthcare should do more to fill gaps in mental health system: Children who need inpatient care due to a serious mental health diagnosis won’t be able to get their course of treatment at Children’s new hospital.

New behavioral health chief at Children’s develops plan: Dr. John Constantino says he has developed a plan to help curb the crisis by providing new outpatient mental health services at Children’s.

Children’s hospitals elsewhere expanding mental health care: Critical gaps in mental health services for kids have prompted children’s hospitals around the nation to add beds and enhance other mental health services.

Despite odds, small-town Georgia hospital provides comprehensive mental health care for kids: The Tanner Health System has managed to build up a comprehensive psychiatric system in Georgia, including a full spectrum of services for kids.

Georgia’s low payments rates, shortage of safety-net beds leave kids waiting for mental health care: State lawmakers in 2022 passed a mental health parity law designed to improve access to a range of behavioral health services. But even the lawmakers who passed the legislation say this was just a first step.

