Chick-fil-A reopens at Roswell Town Center

The Roswell Town Center location will re-open at 6 a.m. Thursday with two drive-thru lanes, mobile curbside pickup for pre-orders and third-party delivery service through DoorDash and Uber Eats, a spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Credit: Mike Stewart

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Adrianne Murchison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chick-fil-A at Roswell Town Center reopens Thursday with a new look. The Holcomb Bridge Road restaurant closed in July and was demolished and rebuilt.

Inside dining will remain closed for safety measures of the pandemic, according to a company statement.

The location, privately owned by Jim Waddle, first opened in 1987 and is one of several that have been recently redesigned. The Chick-fil-A Inc. statement said much of the reconstruction took place offsite. The new kitchen, drive-thru and serving area were constructed at a Conyers facility, the statement said, and then portions were sent to the restaurant site and set in place.

Chick-fil-A’s restaurant design team partnered with Frey-Moss Structures, a leader in modular buildings for the project. According to Chick-fil-A Inc., the Roswell Town Center location opened six-weeks sooner than it would have through a traditional construction process.

