Chick-fil-A reopens at Roswell Town Center

The location, privately owned by Jim Waddle, first opened in 1987 and is one of several that have been recently redesigned. The Chick-fil-A Inc. statement said much of the reconstruction took place offsite. The new kitchen, drive-thru and serving area were constructed at a Conyers facility, the statement said, and then portions were sent to the restaurant site and set in place.

Chick-fil-A’s restaurant design team partnered with Frey-Moss Structures, a leader in modular buildings for the project. According to Chick-fil-A Inc., the Roswell Town Center location opened six-weeks sooner than it would have through a traditional construction process.