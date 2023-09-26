Chick-fil-A: New restaurant, new food trucks and a global expansion

Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based chain known for the product in its name, has been experimenting with new offerings at a restaurant named for the founder’s first bill of fare.

Little Blue Menu opened Sept. 14 in College Park, Maryland, serving Chick-fil-A “classics” as well as wings and burgers for sit-down customers, while also offering pick-up, delivery and catering, according to Kanika Patrick, marketing lead for the restaurant.

The new restaurant is named after what was said to be a constantly-changing blue menu used by Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy at The Dwarf House, a Hapeville diner he opened in 1947, two decades before he launched Chick-fil-A.

Choices at the new eatery will be directed by Stuart Tracy, the company’s senior culinary lead developer, according to Chick-fil-A. The Little Blue Menu was ”started to test and innovate new menu items,” the company said.

Like all of the chain’s restaurants, the Little Blue Menu is closed Sundays.

The Maryland experiment is one of several trials, and it comes with the company planning a global expansion.

There is a Little Blue Menu food truck in Louisville and Chick-fil-A officials said they expect to have a second Little Blue Menu food truck in Athens later this fall. The company said the feedback it receives from customers will help shape menus at “at these existing locations and potential future locations.”

Chick-fil-A has more than 2,800 restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has recently announced plans to open five stores in the United Kingdom early in 2025. More restaurants are planned elsewhere in Europe and Asia by 2026, the company said.

The company recently closed the first Chick-fil-A location, which had been at the Greenbriar Mall in Southwest Atlanta.