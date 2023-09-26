BreakingNews
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Morehouse College

Chick-fil-A: New restaurant, new food trucks and a global expansion

Credit: cus

Credit: cus

Local News
By
13 minutes ago
X

Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based chain known for the product in its name, has been experimenting with new offerings at a restaurant named for the founder’s first bill of fare.

Little Blue Menu opened Sept. 14 in College Park, Maryland, serving Chick-fil-A “classics” as well as wings and burgers for sit-down customers, while also offering pick-up, delivery and catering, according to Kanika Patrick, marketing lead for the restaurant.

The new restaurant is named after what was said to be a constantly-changing blue menu used by Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy at The Dwarf House, a Hapeville diner he opened in 1947, two decades before he launched Chick-fil-A.

Choices at the new eatery will be directed by Stuart Tracy, the company’s senior culinary lead developer, according to Chick-fil-A. The Little Blue Menu was ”started to test and innovate new menu items,” the company said.

Like all of the chain’s restaurants, the Little Blue Menu is closed Sundays.

The Maryland experiment is one of several trials, and it comes with the company planning a global expansion.

There is a Little Blue Menu food truck in Louisville and Chick-fil-A officials said they expect to have a second Little Blue Menu food truck in Athens later this fall. The company said the feedback it receives from customers will help shape menus at “at these existing locations and potential future locations.”

Chick-fil-A has more than 2,800 restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has recently announced plans to open five stores in the United Kingdom early in 2025. More restaurants are planned elsewhere in Europe and Asia by 2026, the company said.

The company recently closed the first Chick-fil-A location, which had been at the Greenbriar Mall in Southwest Atlanta.

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Morehouse College49m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Fulton DA prosecuting Trump, Young Thug says her family has been threatened
1h ago

Credit: AP

What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens defends handling of training center referendum in letter to Warnock
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens defends handling of training center referendum in letter to Warnock
5h ago

Credit: NYT

GOP rivals seek a ‘breakout’ moment in another Trump-free debate
1h ago
The Latest

Concert review: Stephanie Mills, Jeffrey Osborne still going strong
30m ago
Dickens defends handling of training center referendum in letter to Warnock
5h ago
Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
Featured

Credit: AP

What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
2h ago
Atlanta reaches 100 homicides; pace is lower than last year
23h ago
VIDEO
End of writers strike offers good news for Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top