Charles Minshew joins Atlanta Journal-Constitution as Digital storytelling Editor

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is please to announce that Charles Minshew has been named Digital Storytelling Editor
Minshew will lead a unified team of digital presentation and data specialists with the goal of delivering high-quality, digital-first news experiences for the AJC’s readers.
Charles has been director of data services and a trainer with Investigative Reporters & Editors since January 2017. He has trained hundreds of journalists in newsrooms in the United States and Canada since 2017 and provides training to journalists worldwide in data journalism, investigative reporting and access to information through public records.
He also is a co-residency director for the Dow Jones News Fund’s data journalism internship program.
Before joining IRE, Charles worked as a multimedia artist, focusing on data journalism, at the Orlando Sentinel. While at the Sentinel, he reported on the 2016 election, the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, and the Orlando Police Department. His data analysis and reporting on use of force by the Orlando Police Department was recognized by the Florida Society of News Editors, the Florida Bar Association and the Online Journalism Awards.
Charles has a master’s degree in journalism from the Missouri School of Journalism and a bachelor of science degree in political science from Georgia Southern University. He grew up in Rochelle, in Wilcox County, Georgia.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.
Its journalists uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, inform and empower its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.
Minshew can be reached at charles.minshew@ajc.com.
