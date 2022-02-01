Charles Minshew joins Atlanta Journal-Constitution as Digital storytelling Editor

Charles has a master’s degree in journalism from the Missouri School of Journalism and a bachelor of science degree in political science from Georgia Southern University. He grew up in Rochelle, in Wilcox County, Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Its journalists uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, inform and empower its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

Minshew can be reached at charles.minshew@ajc.com.