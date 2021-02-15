Charity helping people in financial hardship names new director

A nonprofit providing millions of dollars in food and financial assistance to people experiencing hardship during the pandemic has hired its new leader.
The Community Assistance Center (CAC) named Francis Horton as the new chief executive officer of the organization. Horton replaces recently retired Tamara Carrera, who had been at the charity for nearly three decades and served as director for 23 years.
CAC has assisted nearly 20,000 families in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. Last year, the nonprofit received more than $3.5 million in donations and grants from private organizations, the federal government, Fulton and DeKalb counties and Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, as well as in-kind donations worth over $1.5 million.
Carrera was a constant advocate for families in need and asking for financial help from city leaders.
The charity statement said Horton will continue his predecessor’s legacy. His background includes extensive experience working with international nonprofits focused on helping people living in poverty.
Horton was regional director for Samaritan’s Purse missionary organization for four years, where he led operations at offices in West Africa. He left in 2020 to serve as a director of special projects for the International Mission Board, which operates within the Southern Baptist Convention.
“He understands both the circumstances and conditions leading to poverty,” CAC board member CeCe Webster said, “And more importantly, (he) has years of frontline experience designing and implementing models to help people recover from natural disasters, food insecurity, inadequate housing, and poor access to education and sustainable jobs. We are thrilled he is joining CAC.”