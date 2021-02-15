Charity helping people in financial hardship names new director

The Community Assistance Center (CAC) named Francis Horton as the new chief executive officer of the organization. Horton replaces recently retired Tamara Carrera, who had been at the charity for nearly three decades and served as director for 23 years.

CAC has assisted nearly 20,000 families in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. Last year, the nonprofit received more than $3.5 million in donations and grants from private organizations, the federal government, Fulton and DeKalb counties and Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, as well as in-kind donations worth over $1.5 million.