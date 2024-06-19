Challenger wins District 4 seat on Fulton commission

Fulton County likely has a new District 4 commissioner, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s runoff election.

Challenger Moraima “Mo” Ivory defeated incumbent Commissioner Natalie Hall by a wide margin in the heavily Democratic district. Hall’s term expires at the end of the year.

Ivory leapt to a commanding lead as early votes were tallied Tuesday night, and that held as precinct totals came in. With all 73 precincts reporting before 10 p.m., Ivory held a three-to-one advantage with 4,612 votes cast. That’s only about one third as many people who voted in the May 21 primary, and likely less than 5% of the district’s registered voters.